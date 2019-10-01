During the match the attackers robbed another house of the player “real”
During the Madrid Derby between the teams of Atletico Madrid and real Madrid (0:0) the intruders robbed the house of the player of real Madrid – Casemiro, according to AS.
According to the newspaper, at this time the house was occupied by the wife of the player and children. But they were not injured.
Add that to the incident with Casemiro – not the only one. Earlier it was reported that Madrid had robbed the home of Zinedine Zidane, Lucas Vazquez, and ISCO.
Such frequent robberies of homes of employees of the first team forced the management of “Royal club” to enter into a contract with a security firm.
In addition, representatives of the “Blancos” had a meeting with all the players and asked not to publish photos showing the interior or layout of their homes, not to provoke criminals.