During the operation against the criminal clan, the police confiscated property for $35M (PICS)

Representatives of the regional police York announced charges against 9 of the main members of an organized criminal group known as the family Figliomeni (Figliomeni), and the seizure of more than $ 35 million of assets in the framework of the joint investigation, dubbed “Project Sindacato”.

At a morning press conference Thursday, police chief Eric Jolliff said that the RAID is “the largest operation against organized crime” in the history of the police service of the city.

The main source of illegal income group was 11 cafes in Vaughan, where members of the OCG members have placed slot machines and provide cash loans with astronomical interest rates, known as “juice” in the language of the mafia.

“The people involved in this cycle, lost their savings, while the members of the group used intimidation, violence, including with weapons, arson and other threats to collect unpaid debts,” – said detective Sergeant Carl Mattinen.

Last weekend about 500 officers from eight different police services of Ontario executed a search warrant at 48 cafes, businesses and residential buildings in Vaughan and greater Toronto.

Mattinen reported that among the 15 arrested was Angelo Figliomeni, 56 years old, alleged leader of the gang, and 8 other “key figures”. Against the tenth member of the organization was issued an arrest warrant within Canada.

Investigators said that the crime family Figliomeni has close ties with the “Ndrangheta” organized crime group from Calabria in Italy. Italian state police recently conducted raids related to the project Sindacato and arrested 12 people.

The international investigation was launched after a series of violent incidents in the Won in 2017, including attempted murder, shooting from a vehicle and arson. In response, the York police formed a task group for combating organized crime and launched an investigation, which later revealed a wide network of illegal activities.

Mattinen reported that investigators built their case against criminal organization on the basis of information received after more than a year telephone wiretaps.

According to him, the group was laundering income from criminal activities at various casinos on, sometimes “making a clearing” in the amount of from 30,000 to 50,000 dollars a night. The police said that the organization had laundered 70 million dollars over the past few years.

Investigators from the Canada revenue Agency and the financial monitoring center of the FINTRAC helped the police of York to reveal about 500 Bank accounts associated with the criminal activities of the group.

In addition to the nine arrests, the police sealed the 27 residential buildings and seized 23 luxury cars including Ferrari five. The total value of assets collected in the course of the raids last weekend, is about $ 35 million.