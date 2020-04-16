During the quarantine lost a job for more than a million Ukrainians
In the chamber of Commerce said that during the quarantine, the number of unemployed in Ukraine has increased by more than a million.
This was reported in the release of the TPP available to the #of Letters.
“The number of unemployed in Ukraine in the first two weeks of quarantine increased by 500-700 thousand over the next two weeks in April and another 500-600 thousand people, and is about 2.5-2.8 million. During the quarantine work lost 1.0-1.3 million people,” – said in a release.
It is emphasized that figure does not include people who returned from earnings from abroad after the start of the pandemic.
“According to estimates of the chamber of Commerce of Ukraine, the unemployment rate today is 13.7, 15.4 per cent. This is the highest figure over the past 15 years”, – said the President of the CCI Gennadiy Chizhikov.
Clarifies that first lost work for the people who were busy in the fields, whose activities were suspended because of the quarantine. In General, suspended industries employed about 4 million Ukrainians. Also lost people who were not able to get into the workplace after a stop message.
“UAH 0.9 bn. got entrepreneurs and small businesses that have stopped work at the quarantine period, they suffered the greatest losses. Estimated losses for only two sectors – beauty salons and passenger transport – amount to about UAH 1.5 billion. six weeks of quarantine,” – said in a release.