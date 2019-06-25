During the return of three astronauts to Earth from the Russian ship engine failure
On Tuesday, June 25, at the Earth from orbit and returned three members of the crew of the International space station (ISS), out of six. Flew the Russian Oleg Kononenko, canadian David Saint-Jacques and his wife Anne McClain. They spent on the ISS 204 days.
The lander Russian manned spacecraft “Soyuz MS-11” successfully landed in Kazakhstan at 02:47 UTC (05:47 Kyiv time). The road home took just a few hours.
The Russian space Agency said the flight passed in a regular mode. However, NASA, for its part, reported problems that arose with the “Union”. It turns out that during the reduction of the orbit ship had been a failure of the primary manifold of the engine. Fortunately, the controller is immediately switched to the reversed manifold. The landing was normal. Returning members of the expedition feel good.
Kononenko, Saint-Jacques and McClain arrived at the ISS on 3 December 2018 on the same space ship that brought them back now back. It was the first launch carried out by the Federal space Agency after the accident of “Soyuz MS-10” 11 Oct 2018. Then the Russian ship was to deliver to orbit Alexei Ovchinin and American nick Hague and various cargoes to the ISS. Two minutes after starting the booster occurred off-nominal situation. Worked emergency rescue crew. The ship made an emergency landing in Kazakhstan. Then Russian media wrote that Alexei and nick from death separated by only seven seconds.
As a result, Ovchinin and Haig got to the ISS in March 2019. Together with them flew another American Christine Koh. This trio is now in orbit. Their expedition will last for 204 days. In early July, they intend to join the three others — Russian Alexander Skvortsov, American Andrew Morgan and Italian Luca Parmitano.
