During the semifinal match of Wimbledon, the tennis player smashed the blood in the head (video)

| July 12, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

Во время полуфинального матча Уимблдона теннисисту разбили в кровь голову (видео)

During the semifinal match of the Wimbledon in men’s doubles tandems between Raven Klaasen/Michael Venus – Robert Farah/Juan Sebastian cabal (4:6, 7:6 (7:4), 6:7 (2:7), 4:6) in one draw there was a nasty South African for the class episode Cabal after hitting the ball hit Raven in the head.

In the final, contenders Colombians are Frenchmen Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Wesslen.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.