During the semifinal match of Wimbledon, the tennis player smashed the blood in the head (video)
July 12, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
During the semifinal match of the Wimbledon in men’s doubles tandems between Raven Klaasen/Michael Venus – Robert Farah/Juan Sebastian cabal (4:6, 7:6 (7:4), 6:7 (2:7), 4:6) in one draw there was a nasty South African for the class episode Cabal after hitting the ball hit Raven in the head.
In the final, contenders Colombians are Frenchmen Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Wesslen.
READ The goalkeeper came for a corner to the gate of a stranger, and went back on the bike: funny video