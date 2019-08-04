During the year, the average wage in the capital rose by 18%
August 4, 2019 | Business | No Comments|
The average salary in Kiev, compared with last year increased by 18%. This was announced by Director of Department of economy and investments of Kyiv city state administration Nataliya Melnik during the expanded Board meeting of the Kyiv city state administration, the press service of the KSCA.
“According to recent statistics the average monthly salary in Kyiv is UAH 15 of 183, which is 18% higher than in the same period last year. However, to 6.7% reduction in the unemployment rate,” said Natalie Miller.
She also reported increased retail trade turnover by 14.4%, while exports and imports by 21.4% and 11.6%, respectively. For the first half of this year, 19.5% increase in the volume of construction works in the capital, said Miller.
