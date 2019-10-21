Duster — the best selling Dacia model in the EU after the VW Golf
Dacia Duster became the second most sold car in EU in August after the VW Golf.
For anybody not a secret that Duster — the best selling model of Dacia in Europe, followed by the Sandero hatchback. In addition, both were in the top five best-selling models in the European Union in August. In fact, the Duster finished the month in second place, with 19 451 number of sold cars (+10.8% in annual terms).
He was defeated only by the VW Golf, which sold 26 411 units. However, sales of the German compact car fell by 23.6% compared to August 2018, as some buyers will probably postpone the purchase until the arrival of a brand-new Golf Mk8. Third place was taken by much more than the new VW T-Roc with sales of 18 262 units(+27,8%), followed by Dacia Sandero 17 764 vehicles (+2.5 percent).
Another model Volkswagen Polo Begin, took fifth place with 16 692 sold cars (-21,2%), although a sharp decline for release in 2018, a little surprised, to say the least. The biggest mistake Polo is probably the fact that it’s not a crossover or SUV.
Interestingly, excellent results Dacia didn’t bring it in the top five car brands in the EU in August 2019, when the Romanian brand was ranked ninth with 51 692 cars (+5,5%). This is probably due to the fact that belonging to the Renault brand offers a limited number of models, of which only one is a SUV.
Make Renault, on the other hand, took fourth place with 61 294 sold cars, which is by 38.9% more compared to the same period last year. It is noteworthy that Dacia is not too far behind its parent company, and if the French brand will continue such a sharp downturn, the budget brand could overtake it and become the bestseller of the Group.