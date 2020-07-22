Dvorichna daughter Sereni Wlliams mill spavaonice club National inoco futbolno play
Serena and Alexs Olympia Vlas
Peremenitsya 23 turnrow “the Great Shalom”, amerikanska tenisistka Serena Wlliams mill spavaonice new club National inoco futbolno play (NWSL), powders Sports Illustrated.
Also spavaonica become people experto racket Alexs Ohanian I HNA dvorichna daughter Alexs Olympia.
NWSL has agrosila, scho 2022 year zaplanovano of dodati to the number uchasnikiv club iz Los Angeles, that pokey scho trimas name Angel City. Data currently in Ls 11 teams.
Besides the family , Vlas, spavaonica the club to become zirki Hollwood I show to a b_znes Eva Lanora, Natal Portman, Jenner Arner I Jessca Chastain and takozh Colin futbolistka zbro USA MIA Hamm, Jul Food, Lauren Goldy I Ebb Wamba. Osogo W to warehouse vlasniku club uvideti of about 30 osib.