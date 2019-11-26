Dwayne Johnson and Danny DeVito broke into someone else’s wedding, sang a duet and slapped the groom…
The movie stars Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson and Danny DeVito, who arrived in the Mexican city of Cabo San Lucas as part of a tour which promoted his new film “Jumanji: a New level”, drank, night surpluses of tequila and, without thinking, decided without an invitation to break into earlier nearby wedding. From what the bride and groom and guests were delighted.
Actors, as reported by CNN, sang a duet romantic song Unforgettable, took a selfie with a willing, and slapped sage advice to the groom. So, Danny said that the marriage will be happy if newlyweds buy a big home to seldom to meet up with his wife. But Johnson said that the secret of success of family life is in the words: “Yes, dear, you’re right”. And his older colleague vigorously confirmed this.
“Never break in to the wedding, but with Danny it was a truly unforgettable… Congratulations to the adorable bride, Kristin and her handsome groom will. And their four children: Ryan, Mason, Eddie and max. A wonderful family,” wrote Johnson in the social network.
75-year-old Danny from 1982 is married to actress Rhea Perlman. They have three children. The couple repeatedly broke up, but then again reconciled.
47-year-old former wrestler Johnson are officially married the mother of his two daughters Lauren Hashian in August of this year. His first wife was Danny Garcia, with whom he has an 18 year old daughter.
