Dwayne Johnson and his wife have shared new pictures from their wedding and honeymoon (photos)
A happy wife is a movie star Dwayne Johnson Lauren Hashian shared new photos from the wedding that they played in Hawaii on August 18.
In one photo, the couple pose along with their daughters — three-year-old Jasmine and Tiana, which is less than a year and a half. Both girls were at the wedding of the parents in the white dress — like mother. And their hair was adorned with pink flowers.
Himself Dwayne posted a photo taken during their honeymoon in the restaurant of the Hanalei Hawaiian settlement. The owner of the restaurant in honor of the visit of the famous actor has closed his establishment this evening for all other visitors. And Johnson and his wife were able to enjoy a complete rest.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter