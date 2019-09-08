Dwayne Johnson interrupted honeymoon for the help of Kevin HART
Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson and Lauren Hashian August 19 and got married to the present day, rested on one of the Hawaiian Islands — Kauai. However, the actor was forced to cancel their honeymoon and return to the United States. That’s because his longtime friend, actor and comedian Kevin HART was in a serious car accident.
Details already known that the accident occurred in Malibu on 1 September, about one o’clock local time. During the trip the 40-year-old HART was sitting up front in the passenger seat. The car was also Rebecca Broxterman, personal trainer, wife of HART, and was driving her fiance Jared black. At some point, the driver lost control, the car flew off the road and fell into a ditch. Rescuers said that the roof of the car was completely crushed, and the door shattered. They also got people out of the car. Minor injuries escaped with only the girl and the driver and Kevin HART was badly damaged. The actor performed a difficult operation on the spine, and it is now undergoing a long rehabilitation. In spite of the coming months of recovery, the doctors say he’s lucky he even survived.
HART claimed Dwayne Johnson that he was all right, not wanting to spoil the happy moment in the life of a friend, but he still decided to come and help. Dwayne temporarily submenu of Kevin as co-host and the first guest of the new show The Kelly Clarkson Show, the pilot episode which will be released on Monday. This “Rock” even wrote on Twitter:
When the “son” Kevin HART gets injured, its big “daddy” to the rescue. I completed the honeymoon earlier than expected, but Lauren supported me, as she also loves Kelly (Clarkson singer and pioneering TV show). So now Kelly — new best friends.
Kevin HART and Dwayne Johnson go way back and are friends families. They also have a joint film: “Jumanji: a jungle”, “the fast and the furious: Hobbs and Shows”, “Half of the spy” and “Jumanji: a new level”.