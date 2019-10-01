Dwayne Johnson is ready to return to the “fast and furious” after reconciliation with VIN Diesel
Hollywood stars Dwayne Johnson and VIN Diesel managed to reconcile. Against this background, the Rock ready to become a part of the main line of the popular franchise “fast and furious”.
Not long ago, Johnson received from colleagues offer to join the team of “fast and Furious”. To respond to the appeal of VIN Diesel, the star of the film “Hobbes and the Show” decided by publication in Instagram. He happily agreed to return to the main movie, noting that he always wanted to be part of the project, and to do everything in his power to bring it to a new level. In addition, Dwayne Johnson added that soon will be able to see the actor on the screen.
VIN Diesel starred in the fast and the Furious from the beginning, and “the Rock” appeared only with the fifth part. Because of a quarrel between two celebrities tape “fast and furious 9” will be released without Johnson, but he could appear again in the tenth series.