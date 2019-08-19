Dwayne Johnson married: first photos from the wedding
One of the highest paid and sexiest actors in Hollywood has secretly tied the knot. 47-year-old Dwayne Johnson was married in Hawaii to his longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian. Photos from her wedding, which became a surprise for the fans, the star of the films “Jumanji: a jungle”, “the Tooth fairy” and a series of films “Forsazh” was published in Instagram.
Singer and composer Lauren — the daughter of the late Armenian-American musician Siba Hashian, drummer Boston.
Dwayne and Lauren have two daughters — three year old Jasmine, and Tiana who was born in April 2018. Initially, Johnson and Hashian planned the wedding for the spring of 2018. However, Lauren was unexpectedly pregnant a second time, and the ceremony was deferred because she didn’t want to pose for their wedding pictures “with a big belly”.
The actor and former wrestler also has a daughter, Simone, which is celebrated on 14 August, my 18th birthday. Her mother is a film producer Danny Garcia, where Johnson had married may 3, 1997, the day after their 25th anniversary. They broke up in 2007, but maintained a friendship and business partnership.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter