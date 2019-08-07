Dwayne Johnson spoke about being the only male in the family
The wrestler and action hero Dwayne Johnson could grow strong and charismatic sons to match itself. But ironically, his family grows three daughters. The actor says that did not regret about it and considers my girls a blessing.
All men say, “Oh yeah, I’m going to raise my son!”, but when you have some daughters, this is the biggest blessing
said Dwayne Johnson on the show Good Morning America. The host asked what it’s like to act in action like the fast and the Furious, and then coming home in the female Kingdom. “It drains,” jokes the 47-year-old actor. And then adds: “This is amazing.”
Add that the eldest daughter of the stars ― Simone Alexandra was already quite Mature. On 14 August she will celebrate her 18th birthday. Despite the fact that Dwayne Johnson has long been divorced from her mother, the ex-wife remained good friends. The second time the actor became a father in December 2015, his longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian gave birth to a girl Jasmine, and after three years was born the youngest heir ― Tiana.
It is noteworthy that Dwayne Johnson is not the only star daddy bringing up some girls. Remember Bruce Willis with his five daughters and Ryan Reynolds. The latter only two, but soon Blake lively will present “Dedpul” another baby, and who knows, maybe he will “endure” four women in his house.