‘DWTS’ Star Sharna Burgess Drops Big News After Lunch Date With Tom Bergeron
The fired ‘Dancing With the Stars’ pro dancer will appear on a rival TV show with pal Artem Chigvintsev.
Sharna added that the past few days have been really good for her as she told fans to stay tuned.
In her video, Sharna also dished about her “hot” lunch date with Dancing with the Stars host Tom Bergeron. Sharna described the longtime ABC host as “family” and said she was happy to catch up with him, despite the fact that she won’t be returning to the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.
View this post on Instagram
Had a hot lunch date today ???? Always family ???? loved seeing your face @tombergeron , you are an awesome human ????????
While it’s clear Bergeron is still in her corner, Dancing With the Stars fans were blindsided last month when Sharna and Artem announced they were not asked back for the show’s upcoming 28th season. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Artem admitted the two DWTS veterans were “shocked” they were let go from the show by the new production team.
Loading…
Artem added that Sharna was probably even more shocked over her dismissal than he was over his ousting because she was the Season 27 mirrorball champion. Still, the Russian-American dancer thanked Dancing With the Stars fans for speaking out in his and Sharna’s defense after a seemingly unfair firing from the long-running TV dancing competition. Artem added that the outrage shows people really enjoyed watching Sharna and him “dancing and creating numbers.”
Now, fans can get a look at Sharna and Artem on the rival dancing show So You Think You Can Dance.
Dancing With the Stars returns Monday, September 16 on ABC.