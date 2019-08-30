“Dynamo” and “Alexandria” have learned their opponents for the Europa League group stage
August 30, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
In Monaco the draw for the group round of the Europa League, the results of which “Dynamo” and “Alexandria” have learned their opponents.
Kiev along with Copenhagen, malmö and Lugano were in group V.
Opponents of “Alexandria” in the group, I will be “Wolfsburg”, “Saint-Etienne” and the team Yaremchuk, Scout and Unconditional – the “Gent”.
Note that before the draw the teams were divided into 4 baskets according to the club rating of UEFA. Dynamo was among the seeded in the 1st basket, Alexandria – in the 4th.
Add that 48 teams will be 12 groups of 4 teams.
All the matches of each round will be played in one day.
- First round: 19 Sep
- Second round: 3 Oct
- Third round: October 24th
- Fourth round: 7 November
- Fifth round: 28 Nov
- Sixth round: 12 Dec