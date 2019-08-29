Dynamo and Shakhtar are fined for the actions of fans at the match of Supercup of Ukraine
“Dynamo” and “Shakhtar” was fined 200 thousand each for improper conduct of fans at the match for the Ukrainian super Cup between these two teams.
This decision was made by the Control and disciplinary Committee of the Ukrainian Association football (UAF), the official website of the Association.
Also, for the improper organization of the match for the Supercup fined Ukrainian Premier League (UPL). The amount of the fine amounted to 100 thousand hryvnia.