Dynamo and Shakhtar are not included in the top 200 in attendance home games leaders – “Borussia”, “Bayern” and “Manchester United”
Authoritative portal Transfermarkt has published the rating of attendance home games of teams in their domestic leagues the season 2019/2020.
The absolute leader is Borussia Dortmund – 81 132 thousand spectators, with the capacity of the arena “Signal Iduna Park” 81 365.
In second place is Bayern – 75 000/75 024. However, Bayern topped the ranking with an average attendance of 100% occupancy “of the Allianz Arena”.
And closed a kind of pedestal of “Manchester United” – 72 569/74 879.
Note that the largest capacity stadium in Europe, camp Nou, designed for 99 354 people gathered at the matches of “Barcelona” on average a total 72 438 of the viewer, which is fourth in absolute terms.
The most popular is the English Premier League, the teams which collect 96.7% of the total capacity of the arenas.
Note that occupying the last place in attendance of the club in the Premier League – Southampton gathers “St Mary’s” 91,5% of the total capacity of the arena.
For comparison, the Bundesliga collects 92.3%, while the last team of the championship of Germany on this indicator – Berlin “Hertha” was 65.3%.
Similar indicators of the Spanish La Liga account for 75.9 per cent of Barcelona and RCD Espanyol – 56,7% and the Italian Serie A 69.8% “Verona” – 46,2%.
As for the Ukrainian clubs, it is best with the attendance of state of Affairs at the Dynamo – 202-th in the world and 102nd in Europe – 14 782 of the viewer. Shakhtar 258-e a place in the world and 140-e in the Old world – 7 191.
Interestingly, the third position in Ukraine belongs to the “Metalist”, which the meeting in the First League-2019/2020 the average visit 5 697 viewers.