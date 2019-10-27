Dynamo at Olimpiyskiy scored an own goal and missed the victory over Karpaty: video reviews…
Sunday, October 27, duels with participation of the leaders of the FDA ended the program of the 12th round of the championship of Ukraine on football.
The Championship Of Ukraine. 12-th round
27 Oct
“Dynamo” (Kyiv) — Karpaty (Lvov) — 1:1 (Verbic, 50 — Shabanov, 85, own goal). Youth teams — 4:3.
Dynamo: Bowen, Mikolenko, Popov, Shabanov, Karavaev, Garmash (Shepelev, 79), Sidorchuk, Shaparenko, Rodriguez (Of Verbic, 46), Tsygankov, Salt (Besedin, 49).
“Shakhtar” (Donetsk) — “Alexandria” — 0:0. On 76 minutes, removed, Patrick (“miner”), and on 84-j — Masta (“Alexandria”). Youth teams — 3:1.
Shakhtar: Pyatov, Ismaily, Khocholava, Kryvtsov, Dodo, Stepanenko, Kovalenko (Patrick, 59), Tyson, Aunt (Linnet, 59), Marlos (Solomon, 74), Moraes.
Lviv — Desna (Chernigov) — 1:4 (Pernambuco, 60 — D. Favorov, 2, pen, Khlyobas, 9, 46, Degtyarev, 41). On 81 minutes, removed Renan (“lions”). Youth teams — 0:1.
26 Oct
“Mariupol” — Kolos (Kovalivka) — 2:0 (Kiryukhantsev, 39, Topalov, 86). For 90 minutes, removed Maksimenko (“ear”). Youth teams — 2:1.
“Zarya” (Lugansk) — “the Vorskla” (Poltava) — 4:0 (Rusin, 16, Yurchenko, 45+1, penalty, bondage, 61, Lednev, 77). On 56 minutes, removed, Benko (“Vorskla”). Youth teams — 4:0.
“Olimpik” (Donetsk) — “Dnepr-1” — 3:2 (Teixeira, 19, Kravchuk, 69, Vantukh, 81 — Kogut, 4, Nazarenko, 70). On 68 minutes, removed Safronov (“Dnepr-1”).
Last Thursday FC Dynamo Kyiv disappointed their fans after failing to beat at the Olympic stadium in the Europa League Copenhagen, and interrupted his seven-match ban series without conceding a goal in all competitions. In the game against Karpaty, which was attended by 11 835 fans, the team’s coach, Alexei Mikhailichenko couldn’t count on injured Boyko, Burd, Kadar and buialskyi, as well as on suspended de Foam. In turn, Karpaty, who last season took away from Kiev sensational victory over the “white-blue” (2:0), could expect to earn in the last round red card palm and leased Dynamo of Dubinka.
In the end the hosts from the first minute on the field came Karavaev, Shaparenko, Rodriguez, and Salt, and KENDZERA, Shepelev, Verbic and Besedin (and Peruvian Zambrano) was in stock.
In the first half, the Dynamo struck in the possession of the leased Shakhtar goalkeeper of nine. 11 shots (six of them on target), but to benefit from its advantages could not. Moreover, one of the counterattacks, “the Carpathians” almost ended in a goal Busana.
Immediately after the break Mickle is Sol and Rodriguez threw into battle Besedina and Verbicha, and on 50 minutes Slovene after a pass Tsygankova put Dynamo ahead — 1:0. But the white-Blues failed to hold on for the win: shortly before the final whistle Dynamo Shabanov scored an own goal.
In the match in Kharkiv against the owner of “bronze”, “Alexandria”, which a few days ago took the guest draw in the Europa League match with “Saint-Etienne”, Shakhtar played a draw in the Champions League with Dinamo Zagreb, I could not use the defenders of national team of Ukraine Matvienko and Bolbat.
Miners before the break had to take the lead: only one Moraes screwed up their three chances. Not sitting idly by and Alexandria, surpassed the home team and shots and “shots” on target. Twice only skill Pyatov saved the Pitmen from the goal.
After the break, Shakhtar continued the onslaught, but in the 76th minute after removal from the field of Brazilian Patrick Pitmen were reduced to ten men. However, soon earned a red card player “Alexandria” run hither. In the game 10 on 10 opponents never scored against each other. The Pitmen for the first time in the season lost points.
Video review of the first half
We will remind that on Wednesday, October 30, “Dynamo” and “Shakhtar” will compete at the capital’s “Olympic” in the 1/8 finals of the Cup of Ukraine. Losers stop fighting for the trophy.
In front of the opposing teams Vladimir Maziar and Oleksandr Ryabokon at the stadium “Ukraine” statistics spoke clearly in favor of the home team. First lions have not won at home since November 10 of last year — a whopping 14 (!) matches (five draws, nine defeats). Secondly, Karpaty did not hit the gate rivals in the Premier League in his field from April 13, 2019 — 738 (!) minutes of playing time.
In fact, deciding the fate of the match thanks to goals from Favorova-senior (with a penalty in the 56th second of the game) and Khlyobas in the first 10-minute period, “Desna” in the end, produced more than a landslide victory, sad at the same time extending its losing streak “Lviv”, which finally hammered home. In addition, the team Ryabokon taking out the remaining minority owners of the field for the sensational defeat against Karpaty in the first round in Chernigov.
Standings:
1. “Shakhtar” — 34 points (12 matches);
2. Dynamo — 24 (12);
3. “Desna” — 23 (12);
4. Zarya — 22 (12);
5. Alexandria — 20 (12);
6. “Mariupol” — 16 (12);
7. Kolos — 14 (12);
8. “Dnepr-1” — 11 (12);
9. Marseille — 11 (12);
10. “Carpathians” — 10 (12);
11. “Vorskla” — 8 (12);
12. “Lviv” — 8 (12).
Scorers: 11 goals — Junior Moraes (Shakhtar); 7 — Bogdan Lednev (dawn); 6 — taison, Marlos (both — Shakhtar), Alexander Filippov (Desna); 5 — Artem biesiedin (Dynamo); 4 — Carlos de Pena, Victor Tsygankov, Benjamin of Verbic (all “Dynamo”), Nazar Rusin, Vladlen Yurchenko (both “dawn”), Dmitry Khlyobas (“Gums”). .
In the 13th round of the Premier League will play: “Karpaty” — “Shakhtar”, “Shakhtar Donetsk” — “Desna” (November 2), “Alexandria” — “Mariupol”, “Dnepr-1” — “Zarya”, “Dynamo” — “the lions”, “Kolos” — “Olimpik”.
