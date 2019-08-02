Dynamo bought in Japan, one of the leaders of the national team of Luxembourg (photo)
On Friday, August 2, Dynamo Kiev officially announced the signing of a contract for five years with 24-year-old Japanese striker of the club “Jubilo Iwata” and the national team of Luxembourg Gershom Rodriguez.
According to unofficial information, the amount of the transfer born in Portugal of the player amounted to EUR 2 million, making it one of the most expensive footballers of Luxembourg. In early summer, the Swiss “young boys” paid for other Luxembourgers Christopher Martins Pereira 2.5 million euros.
Agent Sergey Serebrennikov (by the way, former football player of “Dynamo”) in his Instagram commented on the transition Gerson Rodriguez in the Ukrainian club: “it’s done! Gerson Rodriguez — player of “Dynamo”.
Sergei Serebrennikov and Gerson Rodriguez
This season, Gerson Rodriguez, who can play on the flank of midfield, had a t-shirt “Jubilo Iwata” 15 matches, scoring five goals. Also in his legionary career includes performances for the Dutch “Telstar” and Moldavian “the Sheriff”.
The national team of Luxembourg Gerson Rodriguez had 16 games in which he scored one goal. Ukrainian fans he made a memorable own goal in the 93rd minute of the match of UEFA Euro 2020 with clients of Andriy Shevchenko (in meetings at the stadium “Stade Josy Barthel” and “Lviv Arena” he was one of the best on the field).
.
Photo of FC “Dynamo”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter