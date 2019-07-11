“Dynamo” — “Brentford”: online broadcast of the match
On Saturday, July 13, Kiev “Dynamo” will play the penultimate friendly match at the training camp in Austria. Rival wards of Alexander Khatskevich, who in four friendly matches, two wins and two draws, will be the club second tier of England “Brentford”, who won the championship at the end of last season in 11th place.
The opponents of the “white-blue”, which is coached by 45-year-old Danish specialist Thomas Frank, are the players from 13 countries. In preparation for the new season, “Brentford” spent sparring with fellow countrymen from “Wimbledon”, defeating the representative of the third division 3:0.
Live broadcast of the match “Dinamo” — “Brentford” (beginning on 13 July at 13:00).
By the way, one of the leaders of “Dynamo” Victor Tsygankov, who missed all of the matches in Austria, has started Jogging under the supervision of doctors. According to the official website of the capital club, the player was worked individually after the series of tests revealed he has a minor injury.
In the last friendly on Austrian soil, the Dynamo on Sunday, July 14, will play against local “Schwaz”. And the official season, the team Khatskevich will begin on July 28 in the match for the Ukrainian super Cup against Shakhtar in Donetsk.
Photo of FC “Dynamo”
