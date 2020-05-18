“Dynamo” can play an away match against Shakhtar in Kiev
“Shakhtar” – “Dynamo”
Ukrainian Premier League season resumes on may 30. And the first tour after the restart will give the fans a super match “Shakhtar” – “Dynamo”.
The role of the owners are “miners”.
However, according to journalist Igor Tsiganyk, “Ukrainian Clasico” may take place in Kiev.
“Shakhtar” and “Dynamo” has offered to finish the championship in Kiev, but “Alexandria” and “dawn” (the pursuers Dynamo – approx. LB.ua) against the decision. As far as I know, the UAF will allow clubs the opportunity to decide where to play, if the clubs themselves agree,” said the journalist in his show on YouTube.
Shakhtar are now in Kiev and Dynamo Kiev, so they agree among themselves not to go to Kharkov, and to play here. It makes no sense to go to Kharkov for the match in an empty stadium. But the decision on resumption of the season on may 30 while conditional. The MOH should permit.
Likely that the week may be delayed a return,” said Ciganik.