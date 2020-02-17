Dynamo closed the project of the club magazine
Dynamo stops the release of the official club magazine.
Today was released the last 107 minutes, release it.
“Today was the last one, one hundred and seventh, the number of the official club magazine of the football club “Dynamo” (Kiev). The journal’s story is a documentary record of 18 years of the life of the club and its fans. Thanks to everyone who in these years was with us.
Special thanks to Serhiy Polkhovsky, who came up with this journal, and Igor Surkis, who made possible its publication.
We did a really good deed!”, – wrote in Facebook the head of the Department “Dinamo” media Mykola Nesenyuk.