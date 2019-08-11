“Dynamo” — club Brugge online stream of Champions League match
Kiev “Dynamo” on Tuesday, August 13, a 70-seat “Olympic” will play a return match of the third qualifying round of the Champions League against the Vice-champion of Belgium “Bruges” (beginning at 20:30). We will remind that the first duel of rivals ended with the victory of the rival “white-blue” (1:0). Analysts bookmakers have already made their predictions for the second leg in Kiev.
“FACTS” will hold an online broadcast of the duel of wards of Alexander Khatskevich and Philip Clement, for which you will be able to follow the news.
Sable risks not play in Kiev
The defender of Shakhtar and Ukraine national team Eduard Sobol, who plays on loan for club Brugge at risk from injury not to play in the return match with “Dynamo”, according to Voetbalprimeur. be with reference to Het Nieuwsblad.
Because of damage to the 24-year-old player of defense August 10, missed the match of the third round of the championship of Belgian “Ostende” (2:0). In the first meeting with clients Khatskevich Sable played the full 90 minutes.
Ukraine defender Eduard Sobol
The winning streak of the Belgians
On Saturday, August 10, Dynamo Kyiv and club Brugge was played the next matches in the Championships of their countries. Wards Khatskevich in the presence of the main sports arena of Ukraine for more than 41 thousands of fans lost to Shakhtar Donetsk — 1:2 (Rodriguez, 39 — Moraes, 21, Marlos, 64) in the standings of the Premier League ranked second.
Dynamo: Boyko, Mikolenko, Burda, Kadar, KENDZERA, sydorchuk (Andrievsky, 65), Shepelev (Salt, 70), de Pena, Tsygankov (Verbic, 60), Garmash, Rodriguez.
In turn, the leader of the championship of Belgium extended his winning streak in this season of four meetings, beating visiting “Oostende” — 2:0 (band composed of Kele Okereke, 72, Tau, 82).
Brugge: Mignolet, Mat, Michele, Delhi, Kools -Amrabat (RITS, 81) Vanaken, Wormer, Diatta, Schrijvers (Tau, 58), Voss (Band Composed Of Kele Okereke, 58).
By the way, before the meeting on the “Olympic” Vice-champion of Belgium received reinforcement in the person of 20-year-old left midfielder Krapina Diatta, who defended the colors of the national team of Senegal at the African Cup, so late returned from vacation and missed the beginning of the season (28 games last season he scored two goals and gave five assists).
“Dynamo” after the defeat by one goal
During the years of performances in the European Cup Dynamo in the playoffs 12 times conceded in the first matches with one goal difference and in the end, in seven cases, has passed on. Failed for “white-blue” was a duel with the Polish “Gornik” — 1:2 and 1:1 in 1967, the Bulgarian “the Locomotive” — 0:1 and 2:1 in 1979, with Porto — 1:2 and 1:2 in 1987, with the Italian “Fiorentina” — 0:1 and 0:0 in 1989, as well as with the Spanish “Barcelona” — 2:3 and 1:1 in 1991.
Success for Dynamo ended the confrontation with the German “Bavaria” — 0:1 and 2:0 in 1977, the Czechoslovak a “Banik” — 0:1 and 2:0 in 1979, the Dutch “Utrecht” 1:2 and 4:1 in 1985, the Czech “Sparta” — 0:1 and 1:0 (on penalties — 3:1) in 1998, the Turkish “Trabzonspor” — 1:2 and 2:0 in 2004, EA Guingamp 1:2 and 3:1 in 2015 and Everton FC 1:2 and 5:2 in 2015.
Four years ago the squad after a guest misfires defeated on the “Olympic” English “Everton” — 5:2
Brugge wins in Ukraine 17 years
In previous years, “Bruges” seven times visited Ukraine in UEFA club competition, and celebrated only one victory, when in 2002, took over the Kiev CSKA (2:0). In the rest of the meeting, the guests from Belgium played three times with Shakhtar draw (1:1 in 1995, 1:1 in 2002 and 0:0 in 2009) and once lost to Pitmen (1:4 in 2004), and twice capitulated to the “Dnepr” (2:3 in 2004, and 0:1 in 2015).
24 April 2015 “Bruges” lost in Kiev “Olympic” Dnipro — 0:1
Day in history
For more than half a century of performances in Kiev “Dynamo” in the club “white-blue” was previously opposed by the opponents on 13 August twice and both times in winning the meeting scored in the gates of their opponents for four goals. In 1991, the people of Kiev to this day beat out the Danish “brøndby” — 4:2 (Husin, Shevchenko, Rebrov, Golovko), and in 2008, defeated in Moscow Russian “Spartak” — 4:1 (Bangura — 2, mil — 2).
Match highlights of the match Spartak — Dynamo — 1:4 (13 August 2008)
The cost of players Brugge and Dynamo
Authoritative portal Transfermarkt. de appreciates the team of Philip Clement of approximately 2.5 million euros more than the “Dynamo” (101,43 million euros compared to 98,9 million). The most expensive players of Vice-champion of Belgium — 26-year-old player of the middle line, the Belgian Hans Vanaken (11.5 million euros), 31-year-old goalkeeper Simon Mignolet (8 million), a 23-year-old Belgian striker Siebe Schrijvers (7.5 million), a 21-year old Nigerian ex-striker of “Dawn” Dennis Bonaventure (7.5 million) and 20-year-old Senegalese midfielder Crepin Diatta (7.0 million).
However, it is worth noting that the ranks of “Bruges” fell significantly after leaving the team Duo most expensive players in the Belgian Grand 22-year-old Dutch midfielder Arnaud Grunewald (18 million Euro in the English “Bournemouth”) and 22-year-old Brazilian striker Wesley (25 million Euro in the English “Aston Villa”), as well as 25-year-old Zimbabwean midfielder Marvelus Nakambe (12 million euros in “Aston Villa”).
By the way, in the first game of rivals in the ranks of “Bruges” debuted Belgian former goalkeeper, Liverpool’s Simon Mignolet.
As for the Dynamo, who bought the striker Monaco Gerson Rodriguez, the six most expensive players of the team are: Victor Tsygankov (20 million euros), Slovene Benjamin of Verbic (6 million), Vitaly Nikolenko (6 million), Spaniard Fran Sol (5 million), Serhiy sydorchuk (4.5 million) and Hungarian Tamas Kadar (4.5 million).
21-year-old Nigerian forward “Bruges” David band composed of Kele Okereke four games of the season and scored four goals
The weather on the day of the match
On Tuesday, August 13, weather forecasters promise in Kyiv Sunny weather, the temperature at the start of the meeting — plus 24 degrees.
.
Photo of FC “Dynamo”, FC Brugge, FC Dnipro, Photo news
