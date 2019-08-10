“Dynamo” – club Brugge: predictions of the bookmakers on the match of Champions League qualification
On Tuesday, August 13, Kiev “Dynamo” in the 70-seat “Olympic” will play the second match of the third qualifying round of the Champions League against Belgian “Brugge” (start at 20:30). The first meeting between the sides, as we know, ended with the victory of Vice-champion of Belgium — 1:0.
ONLINE BROADCAST OF “DYNAMO” — “BRUGES”
During the years of performances in the European Cup Dynamo in the playoffs 12 times conceded in the first matches with one goal difference and in the end, in seven cases, has passed on. Failed for “white-blue” was a duel with the Polish “Gornik” — 1:2 and 1:1 in 1967, the Bulgarian “the Locomotive” — 0:1 and 2:1 in 1979, the Portuguese “Port” — 1:2 and 1:2 in 1987, the Italian “Fiorentina” — 0:1 and 0:0 in 1989, as well as with the Spanish “Barcelona” — 2:3 and 1:1 in 1991.
Success for Dynamo ended the confrontation with the German “Bavaria” — 0:1 and 2:0 in 1977, the Czechoslovak a “Banik” — 0:1 and 2:0 in 1979, the Dutch “Utrecht” 1:2 and 4:1 in 1985, the Czech “Sparta” — 0:1 and 1:0 (on penalties — 3:1) in 1998, the Turkish “Trabzonspor” — 1:2 and 2:0 in 2004, EA Guingamp 1:2 and 3:1 in 2015 and Everton FC 1:2 and 5:2 in 2015.
This time the Ukrainian and international bookmakers give preference to the Vice-champion of Ukraine. Betting on the success of wards of Alexander Khatskevich and Philippe Clement will be accepted from such factors:
“Favorite Sports”: the victory of “Dynamo” of 1.98, the draw 3.55, the victory of Brugge “Bruges” — 4,40.
“Marathon”: a victory “the Dynamo” — 1,92, a draw 3,60, victory club Brugge — of 3.98.
1xbet: win Dynamo of 1.94, a draw at 3.6, the victory of Brugge “Bruges” — 3,94.
“Prematch”: the victory of “Dynamo” is 2.00, the draw is 3.40, victory club Brugge to 3.85.
William Hill: the Dynamo win at 2.0, a draw at 3.4, the victory of Brugge “Bruges” — 3,8.
By the way, bets on the pass teams in the knockout stages of the Champions League accepted with such odds: Dynamo — 3,20, “Bruges” — 1,35.
“.
Photo of FC “Dynamo”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter