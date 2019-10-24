“Dynamo” could not win “Copenhagen” in the home match of the LES (photos)
In the third round of the Europa League Kiev “Dynamo” accepted Danish “Copenhagen”.
The match at the stadium NSK “Olympic” was completed a few minutes before midnight with the score 1:1.
Already in the second minute of the match, the Danes scored a goal in the hosts ‘ goal. A goal under the crossbar scored Sotiriou.
In the 23rd minute Busan twice saved “Dynamo” – at first after hitting Santos, and then parried another blow and Sotiriou from close range.
In the second half, the hosts played much harder. In the 53rd minute Shabanov equalized, driving shot into the corner after a cross from a free kick Tsygankova.
Thus, the “Dynamo” and “Copenhagen” scored five points and continue to lead in group B.
Following the match the team will hold each other, but already on 7 November in Denmark.