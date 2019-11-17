Dynamo de Pena scored a goal-a masterpiece in sparring at the Lobanovskiy stadium (video)
Sunday, November 17, Kiev “Dynamo” on its arena of a name of Valery Lobanovsky without national team players who played a friendly game against one of the leaders of the first League of the capital of “Obolon-Brovar”, headed by ex-Dynamo player Serhiy Kovalets.
Wards Alexei Mikhailichenko defeated the rival — 5:0 (de Pena, 20, 45, 48, 88, Salt, 90). The hero of the match was the Uruguayan footballer “white-blue” Carlos de Pena, who scored a poker (four goals!). First, the midfielder scored against the brewers with a penalty kick in the first half, scored a goal-a masterpiece of a direct kick from the corner mark, at the beginning of the second 45-minute sent the ball into the net with his head, and at the end of the game — leg. By the way, an assist, the Spaniard salt gave too de Pena.
Dynamo: Bowen, Pivaric, Kadiri, Kadar, Sickly, Andrievsky, Garmash, Yanakov (Orphan, 46), de Foam, Duelund, Salt.
Video of the match Dinamo — Obolon — 5:0
Recall that in the next match of the Ukrainian championship FC Dynamo Kyiv on 24 November, will play in “Olympic” against Illichivets, and November 28, will hold Sweden’s Europa League match with Malmo.
Photo of FC “Dynamo”
