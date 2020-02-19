Dynamo demanded that the UAF explanation of the decision in a match with “Vorskla”
Dynamo Kyiv official website has published a letter to the Ukrainian Association football (UAF), in which they demanded clarification about the decision of the governing body to allow for the match of the 19th round of Ukrainian Premier League “Dynamo” – “Vorskla” only children from sports schools at the age of 14, without affecting the secondary schools.
In turn, the “Dynamo” intends to use the rules of the competition, which mentions that the match with “Vorskla” (which should pass in an empty stadium) have the right to attend “children up to 14 years from schools and/or football academies.”
“I draw your attention that the UAF still has not developed the mechanisms of implementation of the requirements of paragraph “e” of article 26 of the Regulations of the infrastructure of the stadiums and security measures.
In accordance with this norm, we consider it necessary to obtain an official explanation of why the Committee limited the rights of students and teachers of secondary schools of Kyiv, although the Rules clearly stated right to visit the match, the students of the schools and/or football academies,” reads the letter signed by the Vice-President of the club Andrey Mazanowski.
The club also drew attention to another paragraph of the letter of the UAF, according to which the Dynamo was ordered to provide lists of children and their carers.
“I ask you to clarify the requirement of the Committee to be provided with the personal data of children and teachers, which is contrary to the norm of part 2 of article 184-2 of the Code about administrative offenses of Ukraine.”
Recall, the match with “Vorskla”, Kiev club is obliged to carry out under closed stands because of the racist scandal provoked by the actions of the fans in the away match with “Shakhtar” in November 2019.
Match “Dynamo” – “Shakhtar Donetsk” will be held on Saturday, February 22. Kick – off at 17:00.