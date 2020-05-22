Dynamo failed to beat First League club in the test match (video)
In preparation for the restart of the season “Dynamo” in Kiev, met with represent the First League of Lviv “Rukh”.
The match ended in a fruitless 0-0 draw.
The day after tomorrow “movement” will have another friendly match with the Champions of Lviv will examine Shakhtar.
In yet another friendly match of the day with teams of Ukrainian Premier League “Alexandria” and “Vorskla” painted the productive draw 2:2.