Dynamo failed to beat Marseille in the first leg Mickle: video reviews of games…
On Saturday, August 24, the Independence Day of Ukraine, fights in Kiev and Alexandria, the program started 5-th round of the championship of the country.
The Championship Of Ukraine. 5th round
Kolos (Kovalivka) — “The Vorskla” (Poltava) — 0:3 (Perduta, 4, 54, Kolomoets, 73). Youth teams — 1:2.
“Alexandria” — “Desna” (Chernigov) — 0:3 (D. Favorov, 50, from the penalty spot, Kuzyk, 69, Filippov, 90+1). In the 48th minute deleted Miroshnichenko (“Alexandria”). Youth teams — 5:0.
“Dynamo” (Kiev) — “Olimpik” (Donetsk) — 1:1 (Tsygankov, 63 — Polito, 52). On 68 minutes, removed Grishko (“Olympic”), and on 85-j — Verbic (“Dynamo”).
Dynamo: Boyko, KENDZERA, Burda, Kadar, of Mikolenko, Kadiri, buialskyi, Tsygankov, Shepelev (de Pena, 79, of Verbic, Rodriguez (Sol 84).
For the match with “Olimpik” the people of Kiev went under the guidance of new coach Alexei Mikhailichenko, recently worked as a sports Director of the club, who led the team after the departure from the Champions League and a defeat against Shakhtar in the League led to the resignation of Alexander Khatskevich.
It is noteworthy that the “Olympic” before the game broke up with his mentor — the Brazilian Julio Cesar was dismissed due to poor results at the start of the season. Touchy specialist, in his time in the “real” won the Champions League, not even said goodbye to the team, said the captain of the “Olympic” Dmitry Grishko.
“Dynamo” has a chance to suffer considerably with a rival, who also experienced serious personnel problems (in preparation for the upcoming meeting at the disposal of Igor Klimovsky, who took over the reins, there were only 14 players). After a dry first half Kiev first missed when well played combination exact blow has finished Polito, Tsygankov, however, soon demonstrated their skills, expertly laid the ball into the corner. This goal was Victor’s 35-m in the Championships of Ukraine, — agree that a good indicator for the 21-year-old footballer…
In the last 20 minutes of the match, the hosts got a numerical advantage after a straight red card was received by the captain of “Olympic” Smith, but the storm in front of goal yielded no result, besides for being too emotional also left the field early from Kiev of Verbic. In the end 1:1 — in the first match under the new coaching staff “Dynamo” could not win, and Shakhtar gets a good opportunity once more to break away from Kiev.
The Premier League newcomers, “Kolos” from Kovalivka, after a steady start in the top division can’t win in the third match in a row. This time coach Ruslan Kostyshin in the capital “Obolon Arena” was defeated Vorskla. In the 15th game of Poltava led by Vitalii Kosovskyi first career brace protector Perduta another goal in the closing stages of the match scored Kolomoets. Here is a gift received President of “Vorskla” Roman Chernyak’s birthday…
“Alexandria”, which is a little less than a month to start in the group stage of the Europa League, while results in the national championship is not impressive. This time the wards of Volodymyr Sharan was defeated on the home ground from the Chernigov “Desna”. Having created next to nothing in the first half, almost immediately after the break, the hosts remained in the minority after the removal Miroshnichenko, who “brought” to the same penalty in the gate. Two of the same ball of Kuzyk and Filippov brought the matter to the defeat.
Standings:
1. Shakhtar — 12 (4);
2. “Desna” — 10 (5);
3. “Dinamo” — 7 (4);
4. Zarya — 7 (4);
5. Vorskla — 7 (5);
6. Kolos — 7 (5);
7. Oleksandriya — 6 (5);
8. “Dnepr-1” — 5 (4);
9. “Mariupol” — 4 (3);
10. Karpaty — 4 (4);
11. Lions — 3 (4);
12. “Olympic” — 1 (5).
Also in the framework of the 5th round of the Ukrainian championship will be played the following matches: Karpaty — Zorya, Shakhtar — Mariupol (25 August) and “Dnepr-1” — “lions” (August 26).
.
Photo of FC “Dynamo”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter