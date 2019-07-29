Dynamo for the second consecutive year won the super Cup of Ukraine (video)
Yesterday at a crowded stadium “Chernomorets” in Odessa, the match for super Cup of Ukraine, which met Shakhtar and Dynamo.
A dramatic match ended strong-willed victory of Kiev 2:1.
The score was opened by guests of the nominal – the Pitmen. 45+3 minute of Alan Patrick’s a spectacular goal from the aisles of the penalty area drove the ball into the bottom corner protected by Denys Boyko 0:1.
The end came in the endgame of the meeting.
In the beginning 80-th minute Mykyta Burda’s header following the drawing of the Dynamo corner kick (1:1), and 3 minutes later Denys Harmash faster all figured out in the penalty area of the team and fired an unstoppable strike into the bottom corner of the goal 2:1.
The people of Kiev for the second year in a row to win the match for the Supercup of Ukraine.
After this victory, Dynamo caught up with Shakhtar in titles won-holders of the national Cup, teams such victories became 8.
In addition, the Dynamo caught up with Shakhtar in the number of titles won in the independent Ukraine.
Now the club for 34 of the trophy: the Kiev club 15 League titles, 11 Cups and 8 super cups of Ukraine, on account of the Pitmen 12 League titles, 13 Cups and 8 super cups of Ukraine, and 1 UEFA Cup.