“Dynamo” for the third year in a row remained without League of Champions (photos)
In Kiev on crowded (as possible) of NSC “Olimpiyskiy” held the first match of the third qualifying round of the Champions League, in which “Dinamo” met with “Bruges”.
We will remind, a week ago, the match in Bruges ended with a minimal win 1:0.
However, in the very beginning of the match (6 minutes) by the sum of the two matches was equal in Kiev on the left flank was an amazing move of Verbic-Nikolenko-buialskyi, finished exact blow of the last from seven meters 1:0.
Vitaliy Buialskyi
In the future, the left wing of the hosts continued fuerit. Almost all threat of attack “Dynamo” was born on this flank.
Guests to the 30 th minute created virtually nothing at the gates of Kiev.
But, closer to the endgame of half the players of club Brugge intensified – at the gates of Dennis Boyko began to emerge a semblance of danger. And in the 38th minute of the guests equalized after a corner above all jumped Simon Delhi and head put the ball into the bottom corner of the goal 1:1.
Almost immediately the guests could go forward, but perfectly played smartly.
In the second half, Dynamo had nothing to lose. And they fell. On the same 6th minute of the first half in Kiev was once again left attack, which ended Vladimir Shepelev 2:1.
Later went to play catch-up.
First, in the 83rd minute with a field was deleted Mykyta Burda, but guests were able to enjoy the game with a numerical advantage a minute later reciprocated Percy Tau.
In the 89th minute Ruud Vormer again equalized the score 2:2.
It seemed that this could put an end to the prospects for Dynamo in the next round. However, another opinion was the ‘ defender Brandon Mechele, cut on 90+3rd minute the ball into his own net and revive the intrigue 3:2.
Reassured all of Lois Openda, for the third time in the match evened the score 3:3.
Dynamo goes into the Europa League.