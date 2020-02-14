Dynamo found a loophole in the regulations and will hold a match against “Vorskla” with the audience
Kiev “Dynamo” has informed the Ukrainian Premier League (UPL) Ukrainian Association football (UAF) that the match of the 19th round of the championship against Ukraine, “Vorskla” will be held with the audience, reports the Telegram.
Under paragraph “e” of the 26th article of the updated regulations of the UAF about the infrastructure and security measures, entry to the stadium is allowed for children up to 14 years accompanied by parents.
“Article 26. Restricting access to the sports venue
26.1. If the UAF decided on holding the match without spectators, the right to visit him have only the following persons (according to the accreditations and certificates), namely:
e) children under the age of 14 years (with proper maintenance that is consistent with the UAF Committee on stadiums and security of competitions) from schools and/or football academies invited to the match free of charge”.
Earlier it was reported that the match “Dinamo” – “Shakhtar Donetsk” will be held without spectators.
The Kiev club have been punished for the racist row on the match of the 14th round of the Premier League “Shakhtar” – “Dynamo”. The appeals Committee of the UAF rejected the appeal of “Dynamo” on decision KDK UAF from 21 November 2019, the year.
We will remind, a match “the Dynamo” – “Vorskla” will be held on Saturday, 22nd February.