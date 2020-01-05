Dynamo gave Garmash rent Turkish middle (photos)
Kiev “Dinamo” gave midfielder Denis Garmash in rent to the Turkish club “caykur Rizespor”, which is on the 12th place in super League.
This is stated on the website of Kiev.
29-year-old Garmash went to Turkey at least until the end of the season. Next Monday he will pass medical examination in club from Rize.
In January 2018 Dynamo “caykur Rizespor” rent went defender Mykola Morozyuk, who, after the expiry of the contract moved to the Turkish club on a full basis.
Denys Harmash is in the structure of Dynamo since 2007, and in the highest League of the championship of Ukraine debuted on 31 August 2009. For the team, the midfielder played 284 matches in all official competitions (184 – in the Ukrainian championship, 68th in Europe, 26 in the Ukrainian Cup and 6 in the super bowl).
This season Garmash has played 20 matches in the Kiev, on account of his one goal and two assists.