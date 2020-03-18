Dynamo got in the symbolic team of the 26th round of the championship of Turkey
Denis Garmash
Midfielder “Dynamo” Denis Garmash, is given in semi-annual rent in “caykur Rizespor” got in the symbolic team of the 26th round of the championship of Turkey according to the authoritative portal WhoScored.
Note that in the match against a direct rival in the fight for the right to stay in the super League – “Ankaragucu” (1:2) 29-year-old Ukrainian scored a goal in the 46th minute. For this match Garmash received a score of 7.8.
We will add that in the framework of the Turkish League Garmash already played 6 matches and scored 2 goals.
“Caykur Rizespor” in the standings is only two points away from the relegation zone.
Recall that the Turkish championship – the only one in Europe that is still functioning.