“Dynamo” has extended the contract with the player, over which hangs the threat of 4 years suspension
February 24, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Artem Besedin
“Dynamo” has extended the contract with striker Artem Usov Besedina.
“I Besedina contract for another 4 years, he extended his contract. I hope that he will soon fall into line and help us”, – quotes the President “Dynamo” Igor Surkis xsport.ua.
The previous agreement expired at the end of the season.
We will remind, the striker team of Ukraine is suspected of violating anti-doping rules of UEFA. At the end of February besedino the verdict.
The maximum sentence that can stand four years of Ineligibility.