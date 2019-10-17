“Dynamo” has lost the basic goalkeeper: the recovery time
Goalkeeper of Kiev “Dynamo” Denys Boyko, who this season played 10 matches in all competitions, is unlikely to help the team Oleksiy Mykhailychenko to the end of the year. 31-year-old in a clinic in Munich underwent surgery for removal of a herniated disc.
— For a long time Denis Boyko appealed to us with complaints of defined pain in the spine, — quoted by a senior doctor “Dynamo” Leonid Mironov official website of the capital club. — It examined the leading domestic orthopedic surgeons and specialists in the spine, which determined the existence of certain problems in the lumbosacral spine. In one of the capital’s neurosurgical hospitals had carried out a detailed survey, which revealed the presence of a hernia in the spine.
After all the procedures Denis accompanied by a doctor “Dynamo” went to the German Munich, where there are several hospitals specializing in such pathologies of the spine and have extensive experience treating athletes with similar problems.
After several surveys by leading experts on diseases of the spine, the decision was made immediate surgical intervention for removal of a herniated disc. Overall, this is the usual procedure. Similar pathology takes years, sometimes decades. Considering specifics of work of the goalkeepers, who are doing thousands of jumps and drops during one training session, it leads to chronic changes of the intervertebral discs.
The operation took place on 11 October and was very successful. German experts told us that the surgery went very professionally and on time. The next day Dennis would stroll in Germany a few days later returned to Kiev. The goalkeeper feels well, complaints after surgery disappeared. Now he will undergo special rehabilitation, which will take four to six weeks.
“.
Photo of FC “Dynamo”.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter