“Dynamo” has surpassed the mark of 1,800 head in the Championships of Ukraine
October 7, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Dynamo
In the 10th round of the Ukrainian Favbet League “Dynamo” at a party, when contraversial refereeing managed to beat Kovalevsky Kolos 4:0.
The first goal of Kiev in this match was the white-Blues jubilee – 1800-m in the Championships of Ukraine.
The author of the historical goal was Viktor Tsygankov, who scored a goal against the hosts with 11-meter mark.
Kiev became the first team to achieve this milestone. While 985 of the scoring rivals “Dynamo” made at home, 817 – away, 1 on neutral ground.
The Dynamo scored all 39 clubs with whom they happened to meet in the top division. Most of the Zaporozhye “metallurg” – 110 goals, “Chernomorets” – 103, “Vorskla” – 105 “Mariupol” – 102, said sport.ua.