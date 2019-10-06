“Dynamo” in a controversial match with three penalties and two red cards defeated visiting Kolos…
Sunday, October 6, clubs representing our country in competitions, played their games in the 10-th round of the championship of Ukraine on football.
The Championship Of Ukraine. 10-th round
6 Oct
Kolos (Kovalivka) — “Dynamo” (Kyiv) — 0:4 (Tsygankov, 56, penalty, Besedin, 66, 82, Verbic, 90+5, penalty). On 49 minutes, removed Shepelev (“Dynamo”), and the 54th — Maksimenko (“ear”). In the 75th minute Tsygankov missed a penalty. Youth teams — 1:4.
Dynamo: Bowen, Mikolenko (KENDZERA, 74), Shabanov, Kadar, Karavaev, Sidorchuk, Shepelev, de Foam (Verbic, 57), Garmash, Tsygankov (Tsitaishvili, 83), Besedin.
“Dnepr-1” — “Shakhtar” (Donetsk) — 0:2 (Moraes, 5, Tyson 83). Youth teams — 0:4.
Shakhtar: Pyatov, Ismaily, Cooper, Kryvtsov, Dodo, Stepanenko, Patrick (Aunt, 86), Linnet (Kovalenko, 68), Taison, Marlos (Solomon 68), Moraes.
5 Oct
“Vorskla” (Poltava) — “Mariupol” — 1:1 (Vasin, 90+2 Chubatenko, 57). Youth teams — 3:0.
“Desna” (Chernigov) — “Olimpik” (Donetsk) — 1:0 (A. Favorov, 90). On 65 minutes, removed Savisky (“Olympic”).
Lviv — Zorya (Lugansk) — 0:0. On 36 minutes, removed Pedro (“lions”). Youth teams — 1:0.
Kiev “Dynamo” entered the field of capital stadium “Obolon arena” where their rivals adopts the “ear” from the village of Kovalivka, Kyiv region, almost two days after returning from evrokubkovom match against the Swiss “Lugano”. Given the fact that injured Kadiri, Burda and “broken” on the warm-up in St. Gallen Boyko (the goalkeeper “it is white-blue” should be back in action in 10 days), Alex Mickle compared to the game on Thursday put in the “basis” of four new artists: the KENDZERA, buialskyi, Verbicha and Rodriguez replaced Karavaev, Garmash, de Foam and Besedin.
By the way, in game, the Dynamo came out in shirts in support of their teammate Burda, who underwent surgery in a clinic in Barcelona and was out of action for five to six months.
Mykyta Burda after surgery in Barcelona
In the first half, the fans saw a fairly high-speed football, which looked sharper Dynamo. But to realize its superiority over bad “agritourist” opponent “white-blue” have failed, although applied to the gate Volynets seven shots (three on target).
The second half started with Dynamo with a cold shower: for the second match in a yellow card and was sent off the field Shepelev. However, soon the referee saw a handball in the penalty area from defender “Ear” Maksimenko (the ball hit the player “Spike” in the face): a direct red card and a penalty that was converted Tsygankov. Ten minutes later, left one on one with the goalkeeper Besedin doubled the advantage for the Dynamo. In the 75th minute Tsygankov earned another 11-meter strike and came back to “the point”. But this time Volynets retorted “shot” Vice-captain “Dynamo”, and rushed on the rebound Garmash unthinkable way has not got to empty gate. But in the 82nd minute missed Besedin, who was successfully assisted by the “at fault” Tsygankov. Point in the match with a penalty in the 95th minute put substitute of Verbic — 0:4.
Dynamo before the teams got another three points and keep their goal intact in six (!) consecutive matches in European competitions and the national championship.
Video review of the first half
Remove Shepeleva (49th min.)
Remove Maksimenko (54 min.)
0:1 Tsygankov (56th min.)
0:2 biesiedin (66th min.)
Penalty missed by cigankova (75th min)
0:3 Besedin (82nd min.)
Shakhtar Donetsk pulled out last Tuesday victory in the last seconds of the match Champions League on the field, Atalanta, arrived at the Dnieper in a good mood. Three changes in the starting lineup (Cooper, Dodo and Linnet instead Matvienko, Bolbat and Kovalenko) did not prevent wards Luis Castro to take the lead in the match with “Dnipro-1” already at the 5th minute: after a cross Stepanenko Moraes spectacular blow his head sent the ball into the far corner of the net, scoring his 9th goal of the season.
For a long time, “Dnepr-1” unsuccessfully sought ways to the gates of the net, but for 83 minutes, Shakhtar captain Tyson took all the questions about the winner — 0:2. Unbeaten Shakhtar Donetsk in the Premier League increased to 39 matches. Moreover, the last 12 meetings in the Premier League the Pitmen won with a total score of 37:6.
By the way, a 32-year-old Brazilian with a Ukrainian passport Moraes 85 accurate strikes included in the top ten scorers in the history of the championship of Ukraine. Former striker Donetsk “metallurg” and “Dynamo” is second only to Maxim Shatskikh — 124 goals (scored in the Champions League, “Arsenal”, “Chornomorets” and “Dnipro”), Sergei Rebrov — 123 (“Dynamo”, “Shakhtar”), Yevhen Seleznyov — 111 (Shakhtar, Dnipro and Arsenal), Andriy Vorobey — 105 (Shakhtar, Dnipro, Arsenal and Metalist), Andriy Yarmolenko — 99 (“Dynamo”), Alexander Gidisu — 95 (Tavriya and Metalurh M), Marko Devic — 90 (“Volyn” – “Metalist” and “Shakhtar”) and Sergey Mizino — 90 (Dynamo, Dnipro, Chornomorets, Arsenal, FC Karpaty Lviv, FC Kryvbas and Metalist). As many times as Moraes, scored ex-striker of Zorya and Chornomorets Timerlan Guseinov.
Standings:
1. “Shakhtar” — 30 points (10 matches);
2. “Desna” — 20 (10);
3. Dynamo — 20 (10);
4. “Alexandria” — 16 (9);
5. Zarya — 16 (10);
6. Kolos — 14 (10);
7. “Dnepr-1” — 11 (10);
8. Mariupol — 10 (10);
9. Karpaty — 8 (9);
10. “Vorskla” — 8 (10);
11. Lions — 7 (10);
12. “Olympic” — 5 (10).
Scorers: 9 goals — Junior Moraes (Shakhtar); 6 — Marlos (Shakhtar Donetsk), Alexander Filippov (Desna); 5 — Bogdan Lednev (“dawn”), Artem Besedin (Dynamo); 4 — Carlos de Pena, Victor Tsygankov (both “Dynamo”), taison (Shakhtar).
In the 10th round of the Premier League on 6 October will also play “Alexandria” and “Karpaty”.
