Dynamo in Poltava destroyed Vorskla lost Stuff compile matches of the Premier League
Sunday, September 22, fights with the participation of the giants of the Premier League continued confrontation in the championship of Ukraine on football.
Championship of Ukraine of the 8th round
22 Sep
“Vorskla” (Poltava) — “Dynamo” (Kyiv) — 0:5 (Tsygankov, 9, Shabanov, 35, de Pena, 37, 83, Besedin, 46). Youth teams — 1:3.
Dynamo: Bowen, Karavaev, Burda (Kadar, 53), Shabanov, Mikolenko, Sidorchuk, Shepelev (Buyalsky, 39), Garmash (Sol 78), Tsygankov, de Foam, Besedin.
“Desna” (Chernigov) — Shakhtar (Donetsk) — 0:1 (Marlos, 22). Youth teams — 0:0.
Shakhtar: Pyatov, Ismaily, Kryvtsov, Matvienko, Bolbat, Stepanenko, Marcos Antonio (Alan Patrick, 55), Tyson, Aunt (Solomon, 72), Marlos (Linnet, 86), Moraes.
21 Sep
Lviv — Marseille — 0:1 (Polito, 80, penalty). On 45+1 minutes, removed Gonchar (Lviv), and the 45+2 th Die (Marseille) missed a penalty.
Zorya — Mariupol — 0:0. On 32 minutes, removed Fedorchuk (Mariupol), and the 39th — budkivskiy (Zorya). Youth teams — 2:1.
20 Sep
“Dnepr-1” — “Karpaty” (Lvov) — 2:0 (Supryaga, 27, 70, penalty). Youth teams — 2:2.
Before a visit to Poltava on 49th account face-to-face confrontation in the championship of Ukraine with FC Vorskla Poltava Dynamo, beaten in the Europa League Swedish “Malmo”, finally ended their nightmare run of six games without a win in all competitions. Although winless series of four matches in the Premier League (“With “Shakhtar” — 1:2 Olympique de Marseille — 1:1, with “Dawn” — 2:2 with “Gum” — 1:2) still hung over the wards Alexei Mikhailichenko sword of Damocles.
As you know, “Vorskla” at the beginning… ex-Dynamo players Vitalii Kosovskyi has lost the last two meetings in the Premier League and is also eager to please its fans at the stadium named after butovskyi gathered about 15 thousand (by the way, before the game against Dynamo “green and white” made in the application season for the next newcomer is 22-year-old defender, a graduate of Barcelona Juan Garcia, recently played for the youth team of Liverpool).
Mickle compared to the match against the Swedes made the lineup the “white-blue” from six changes: instead of smartly, Canzeri, Kadar, buialskyi, Verbicha and Rodriguez on the pitch from the first minute came Busan, Burda, Karavaev, Garmash, de Foam and Besedin.
And “reservists” of the capital club, in fact, decided the fate of the match in the first half, sending in the gate of the goalkeeper “Vorskla” three ball (goalkeepers, because in the 28th minute, the debutant of the elite division of Kanevcev due to injury was forced to give way on the last turn of the masters to the pupil of… Dynamo Tkachenko).
And scoring Dynamo for every taste: Tsygankov “locked” in at the far post after a cool canopy of Mikolenko (even Victor two assists), Shabanov has scored a header after a corner kick, and de Pins was able gorgeous shot into the far top corner.
The troubles of “Vorskla” continued on… the 30th second of the second half, when Besedin dribbled the defense of the hosts and brought the score to 4:0. And only after that vorsklers few “alive”, but the train had already left. Moreover, the Uruguayan de Pena again upset Poltava. 5:0 (last time with this account “white-blue” in February, smashed a “Dawn”)! The first victory for Dynamo in the UPL after coming to the coaching Mickle.
Video review of the first half
0:4 biesiedin (46th min.)
0:5 de Pena (83rd min.)
Unfortunately, the success of “white-blue” was marred by a severe injury received by the defender of Kiev Burda, who was carried off on a stretcher. Looks like that knee Nikita is serious…
Meanwhile, the game schedule in the next couple of weeks, the Dynamo — the enemy does not want: 25 September — away with the “Mariupol”, September 29 — at home with the “Dnepr-1”, 3 Oct — at the exit “Lugano” and October 6 — on the “Ear”.
On the fight of the leaders in Chernigov, became mentor “Gums” Oleksandr Ryabokon 100-m at the helm of teams in the Premier League, Shakhtar arrived after an exhausting European Cup match against Manchester city. On the one hand, the miners last season twice without any problems defeated Chernigovka (1:0 and 2:0), on the other, “Desna” in the current draw faerie six consecutive matches without a defeat. This victory last weekend against Dynamo in Kiev stood alone.
Meeting at the stadium named after Yuri Gagarin, which was conducted by the women’s brigade of arbitrators led by Katerina Kharkov Mosul, where more was spent by the home team. “Desna” was the better champion and the shots on goal — 9:6 (on target — 5:3), and the corner — 7:4. But in the end decided higher class of Shakhtar players in the middle of the first half after exemplary combinations of guests Marlos hooked the ball over threw himself at the feet of a Paste — 0:1.
By the way, Shakhtar not only strengthened the leadership in the standings of the Premier League, but also brought their unbeaten in the Ukrainian Premier League to 37 matches (the last defeat of the “orange and black” dated August 11 last year). However, 10 recent matches Donetsk won with a total score of 31:6.
Standings:
1. “Shakhtar” — 24 points (8 matches);
2. Desna — 14 (8);
3. Oleksandriya — 12 (7);
4. “Dawn” — 12 (8);
5. Dynamo — 11 (7);
6. “Dnepr-1” — 11 (8);
7. Kolos — 10 (7);
8. Mariupol — 9 (7);
9. Karpaty — 8 (8);
10. Vorskla — 7 (8);
11. “Lions” — 6 (8);
12. “Olympic” — 5 (8).
In the 8th round on September 22, we will “ear” and “Alexandria”.
“.
Photo of FC “Dynamo”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter