“Dynamo” in superbit in Zaporizhia missed the victory over Zorya: video of the match
Sunday, September 1, in the fights with the participation of clubs in Kiev and Zaporozhye ended the 6th round of the competition in the Ukrainian Premier League (UPL).
The Championship Of Ukraine. 6-th round
“Zarya” (Lugansk) — “Dynamo” (Kiev) — 2:2 (Gromov, 42, Abu-Hanna, 82 — Rodriguez, 18, de Pena, 36). Youth teams — 2:3.
Zarya: Shevchenko, Timchik, Abu Hanna, Kochergin, Khomchenovskyy, Mickle, Ivanisenya, Gromov (Bondage, 75), Cebarco, Yurchenko (Arveladze, 90+2), Budkovskyy.
Dynamo: Boyko, Mikolenko, Burda, Kadar, KENDZERA, Kadiri, de Pena (Karavaev, 73), Tsygankov Garmash (Sidorchuk, 46), buialskyi, Rodriguez.
“Olimpik” (Donetsk) — Shakhtar (Donetsk) — 0:4 (Moraes, 13, 81, Of Solomon, 45+3, Marlos, 60).
Shakhtar: Pyatov, Bolbat, Kryvtsov (Cooper, 68), Matvienko, Ismaily (Cipriano, 80), Stepanenko (Kovalenko, 62), Patrick, Aunt Solomon, Marlos Moraes
In last season’s “dawn” during the match with “Dinamo” in Kiev was leading 2:0, but eventually lost 2:3. Something similar was seen by the fans last Saturday in the match of youth teams of rivals: the 88th minute, the Luhansk side were ahead — 2:1, but conceded in the 89th and 90+6th minute goals from the author of a hat-trick Nadolska, was defeated with the same score 2:3.
Motivation before the match at “Slavutich Arena” was missing and ward Victor Skrypnyck, and the team of Oleksiy Mykhailychenko. Luhansk, of course, wanted to be rehabilitated before the fans for the departure from European competition from Espanyol, Dynamo, who learned on the eve of his opponents in the Europa League group was going out to dig in its heels to celebrate the first success under a new head coach.
And the beginning of the meeting was for wards Mickle on 17 minutes took the lead after a precise strike Luxembourgers Rodriguez. Luhansk, like they have last Thursday was not a heavy match against “Espanola”, upped the tempo of the game, but the ball again flew into their goal: the goalkeeper Shevchenko was powerless to parry a powerful shot de Foam with a fairly sharp corner — 0:2 (by the way, the Uruguayan for five successful actions in the season).
To honour of wards Skrypnyk, they didn’t give up, and shortly before the break Dynamo annoy their former teammates. Mickle (the one that Bogdan) struck a powerful blow, smartly not entirely successfully returned a ball before itself, and Gromov was not difficult to reduce backlog in the account — 1:2.
By the way, when the score was 0:1 after a gorgeous free kick Tsygankova ball most likely crossed the goal line “Dawn”, but the referees did not take the responsibility to activate the goal. Judge for yourself…
After the break, perfectly ready functionally Zarya again rushed to the attack, but was able to score against Dynamo. After another classy free kick in the performance Tsygankova the ball hit the crossbar came down on the goal line and popped up in the field. But restless wards Skrypnyk your chance at the birthday of midfielder Kabaeva is not missed. After passing the birthday chic blow through a good German defender Abu Hanna — 2:2.
The second consecutive draw of “Dynamo” with the new coaching staff. And judging by what was happening on the field at the last minute, “white-blue” seems to be staying in a functional pit, was lucky. Preseason training for the team, if that had not Mickle…
By the way, September 1 the next matches in their national leagues held European rivals Dynamo. “Malmo” in the away match of the Swedish League with Kalmar with 9 minutes playing most of the defeated opponent — 5:0 and climbed to third place in the standings. Copenhagen suffered their first of the season (on the field, “Aalborg” — 0:1) and gave up the lead in the Danish League to “Midtjylland”. And finally, the “Lugano” lost in the away match of the championship of Switzerland “Basel” (1:2) and dropped to the penultimate position in the table.
A week ago, “Olympic” with new-old coach Igor Klimovsky finally scored first in the season points, having played on the “Olympic” draw with “Dinamo”. Wards Luis Castro, who will soon start in the Champions League, the outsider of the Premier League took another capital arena — the stadium “Dynamo” named after Valeriy Lobanovskiy (the game was attended by the coaching staff of the national team of Ukraine led by Andriy Shevchenko).
The meeting, which even in the application of “Shakhtar” on the game has not got the Brazilian taison (official version — damaged), began with a quick goal nominal guests. Quicker other in the penalty area once home stadium was the forward of the national team of Ukraine Moraes. Olympic timidly tried to look for happiness at gate of the net, but just before the break Solomon after the one on one with the goalkeeper almost killed the intrigue in the Donetsk Derby (his first goal in the Israeli Premier League).
In the second half, “beating”, “Olympic” continued accurate strikes were noted and Marlos Moraes, which in this game is not only marked “double”, but gave two assists.
By the way, the Pitmen, strengthening leadership, extended their unbeaten run in the Ukrainian Premier League to 35 matches.
Standings:
1. Shakhtar — 18 (6);
2. “Desna” — 11 (6);
3. “Dawn” — 11 (6);
4. “Alexandria” — 9 (6);
5. “Dinamo” — 8 (5);
6. “Dnepr-1” — 8 (6);
7. Vorskla — 7 (6);
8. Kolos — 7 (6);
9. “Mariupol” — 7 (5);
10. Lviv — 6 (6);
11. “Karpaty” — 5 (6);
12. “Olympic” — 1 (6).
Photo of FC “Dynamo”
