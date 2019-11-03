Dynamo in the minority defeated the lions and lost on the match with Shakhtar captain (video)
Sunday, 3 November, games in Alexandria, the Dnieper and Kiev ended the program of the 13th round of the championship of Ukraine on football. The joint efforts of rivals in four games netted in goals and 16 goals.
The Championship Of Ukraine. 13-th round
3 Nov
“Dynamo” — “the lions” — 4:0 (Shaparenko, 10, Tsygankov, 30, from the penalty spot, Besedin, 82, Popov, 90+1). In the 35th minute deleted sydorchuk (Dynamo). Youth teams — 3:2.
Dynamo: Bowen, Popov, Mikolenko, Shabanov, Karavaev, Sidorchuk, de Pena (Besedin, 76), Tsygankov Garmash (Andrievsky, 83), Shaparenko, Salt (of Verbic, 46).
Oleksandriya — Mariupol — 3:1 (Bezborodko, 55, Kovalets, 57, Kornienko, 75, in the gate — Churko, 71). In the 29th minute Grechishkin (“Alexandria”) missed a penalty and 32nd — Bulls are removed (“Mariupol”). Youth teams — 3:1.
“Dnepr-1” — “Zarya” — 1:4 (Korkishko, 59 — bondage, 2, Ivanisenya, 22, Kochergin, 73, Lednev, 87, penalty). Youth teams — 1:2.
Kolos (Kovalivka) — “Olimpik” (Donetsk) — 1:2 (Orehowsky, 71 — A. Pasic, 59, Balashov, 88, penalty).
2 Nov
Karpaty (Lviv) — “Shakhtar” (Donetsk) — 0:3 (Boyarchuk, 10, Kovalenko, 58, Aunt, 65). Youth teams — 2:3.
Shakhtar: Shevchenko, Cipriano, Cooper, Khocholava, Dodo, Stepanenko (Kovalenko, 56), Marcos Antonio, Dentinho, Solomon (Bolbat, 53), Aunt, Boyarchuk (Sickan, 67).
“Vorskla” (Poltava) — “Desna” (Chernigov) — 0:1 (Imerekov, 76). Youth teams — 3:1.
For the match against the outsider of the Premier League, “Lviv”, which a few days was replaced by head coach (the place of Vladimir Maziar took his assistant Yeghishe Melikyan), the Dynamo came out in a great mood. Of course! Last Wednesday the team Oleksiy Mykhailychenko knocked out of the Cup of Ukraine of its fundamental opponent, Shakhtar Donetsk (2:1).
Mindful of the tight schedule of fights and the upcoming European match against Copenhagen (November 7 in the capital of Denmark) and the coaching staff “white-blue” held a traditional squad rotation. For example, from the first minute on the field were de Pena, Garmash, Shaparenko and Salt.
Kiev in the last round lost at Olimpiyskiy points in the match with another representative of the Lviv “Karpaty” (1:1), from the first minutes took the game to half the guests, and already on 10-th minute of the “ten” of the “white-blue” Shaparenko after a canopy from flank of Mikolenko headed the ball into the corner… former goalkeeper of the Dinamo Academy of the Upright (first goal midfielder since February). And soon, the defender of Lviv Priymak had stopped in the penalty area Sol, and Tsygankov with 11-meter mark scored his sixth League goal of the season.
However, already at 35 minutes, my team the blue failed Sidorchuk, managed in the game in one of the doors to get two yellow cards and leave his team in the minority. Now, captain “it is white-blue” as remote in the Cup meeting Shepelev, miss 10 Nov the UPL for Shakhtar.
Lvov, the action which in this game was led by ex-player “Metalist” Andrey Berezovchuk (Melikyan has served his suspension for a red card in the Cup match when he was assistant Maziar), most a little bolder, but in the end… we conceded two goals from substitute Besedina and the hero of the match with Shakhtar Popov.
“Alexandria”, which next Thursday will Lviv’s Europa League match against the French “Saint-Etienne”, the recent very important played against “Mariupol” — only one win in five matches. Here and in the first half of the duel at the stadium “nick” when Grechishkin with a penalty, failed to score against his former teammates, the fans of the home team might have thought that the “curse” of the team, Alexander Babich is still not removed.
Soon, however, the guests summed up the defender of the youth national team of Ukraine Bykov, earned for a foul on luchkevych attack a red card. After the break Volodymyr Sharan managed to realise numerical advantage, making a great gift for 35th anniversary of his goalkeeper Pankiv.
Hope the wards of Dmitry Mikhaylenko at home on “Dnipro-Arena”, the team will be able to break their run of five defeats in a row (four in the championship and one in Cup), lived less than a half of the first half. Guys Viktor Skripnik quickly brought the matter to 2:0 in their favor, and after the break scored the victory with the devastating account.
By the way, rented Dynamo midfielder Kuzmichev scored eighth an accurate shot in the season and in the race scorers in the Premier League is still second only to Shakhtar’s striker Moraes (11 goals).
For the match against Marseille in the capital “Obolon Arena” players “Spike” came out after three consecutive defeats in the Premier League with a total score of 0:12 (from “Dynamo”, “Shakhtar” and “Mariupol”) and therefore tried to “catch” points. But that’s “spike” after hitting one of the brothers Pasic again missed the first. It seemed chic “shot” from the penalty of ex-Dynamo Arabskogo interrupt a sad series rookie of the Premier League. But in the end, the home team fouled in the penalty area, and experienced Balashov with 11-meter mark brought the “Olympic” victory.
Unfortunately, in the first half due to a knee injury field with the help of doctors left the son of the head coach “Ear” — the best scorer of Kovalivka Denis Kostyshin, who scored in the season three goals.
Standings:
1. “Shakhtar” — 37 points (13 matches);
2. Dynamo — 27 (13);
3. “Desna” — 26 (13);
4. Zarya — 25 (13);
5. Alexandria — 23 (13);
6. “Mariupol” — 16 (13);
7. Olimpik — 14 (13);
8. Kolos — 14 (13);
9. “Dnepr-1” — 11 (13);
10. Karpaty — 10 (13);
11. Vorskla — 8 (13);
12. Lviv — 8 (13).
Scorers: 11 goals — Junior Moraes (Shakhtar); 8 — Bogdan Lednev (dawn); 6 — taison, Marlos (both — Shakhtar), Alexander Filippov (“gums”), Victor Tsygankov, Artem Besedin (both — Dynamo); 4 — Carlos de Pena, Benjamin of Verbic (both “Dynamo”), Nazar Rusin, Vladlen Yurchenko (both “dawn”), Dmitry Khlyobas (“gums”).
In the 14th round of the Premier League will play: “Desna” — “Dnepr-1”, “Mariupol” — “Karpaty”, Lviv — Vorskla (November 9), “dawn” — “ear”, “Shakhtar” — “Dynamo”, “Olimpik” — “Alexandria” (November 10).
Photo of FC “Dynamo”
