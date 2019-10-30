Dynamo knocked out Shakhtar of Ukrainian Cup
Archive photo
In Kiev, at the stadium NSK “Olympic” took place the match of 1/8 final of the Ukrainian Cup of the season 2019/20 between Kiev “Dynamo” and Donetsk “Shakhtar”.
The game ended with the score 2:1 in favor of the citizens.
After a powerful attack of Shakhtar in the match score was opened by FC Dynamo Kyiv: 23 minutes sydorchuk struck from afar and hit the top corner of Pyatov’s goal.
Thanks to a goal Stepanenko “the highland” was able to turn the match into overtime. On 109 minutes, Popov scores with a header again brought forward of Kiev.
Thus, in season 2019/20 the Cup of Ukraine will be replaced by the owner. Recall “Shakhtar” four times in a row has won the Ukrainian football trophy.
The Pitmen record 13 times was the champion of Ukraine.
“Dynamo” won the Cup 11 times.
Kiev “Dynamo” became the last club that secured a place in the next stage of the quarterfinals of the Ukrainian Cup.
The results of other matches of 1/8 finals of the Ukrainian Cup:
“Mariupol” – Olimpik 1:0
“Meany” – Lions 2:0
“Nikolaev” – “Desna” 2:4
“Ingulets” – “Dnepr-1” 2:1
Kolos – Vorskla 0:1
“The Alliance”, “Hirnyk-Sport” 5:3
Oleksandriya – Zorya 1:1 (6:5)
So the Premier League in the tournament will represent the 5 clubs. Will continue struggle in the Cup of the first League “Meany” and “Makarov”. From the second League in the 1/4 finals have qualified only “Alliance”.
The quarterfinals will be held March 4, semi – finals on April 22. The finals of Ukrainian Cup on 13 may.