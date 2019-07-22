“Dynamo” learned opponents in the Champions League: live stream of the draw

Monday, July 22, at the headquarters of UEFA in Nyon, Switzerland held the draw for the third qualifying rounds of the two main European tournaments for clubs, the Champions League (beginning at 13:00) and Europa League (14:00).

“FACTS” hold online broadcast of the event, which you can watch in this news.

Now everybody is waiting for the draw of the Europa League. Ukraine — two representatives: Lugansk “dawn”, which plays in the second qualifiers with the Montenegrin “Buducnost”, learns of a potential opponent in the third qualifying round, and “Mariupol” starts with this qualifying stage.

It is noteworthy that the “Bruges” before the start of the season signed a contract with Ukrainian defender Eduard Sobol.

The first match of “Dinamo” will play against the Vice-champion of Belgium 6 or 7 August in Bruges, the second will be held on 13 August in Kiev on NSK “Olympic”.

– PSV (Netherlands) / Basel (Switzerland) — LASK (Austria)

— Bruges (Belgium) — Dynamo (Kyiv, Ukraine)

– Krasnodar (Russia) — Porto (Portugal)

– Istanbul Basaksehir (Turkey) — Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) / Olympiacos (Greece)

Now to connect the draw clubs, walking down “the path of nicemenu”. Among them — the Kiev “Dynamo”.

– Maribor (Slovenia) / AIK (Sweden) — BATE (Belarus) / Rosenborg (Norway)

Dynamo (Zagreb, Croatia) / Str (Georgia) — Valletta (Malta) / Ferencvaros (Hungary)

– PAOK (Greece) — Ajax (Netherlands)

– Cluj (Romania) / Maccabi (Israel) — Celtic (Scotland) / Nõmme Kalju (Estonia)

APOEL FC (Cyprus) / Sutjeska (Montenegro) — Karabakh (Azerbaijan) / Dundalk (Ireland)

– First, your opponents will know the teams that are on the so-called “Path of Champions”.

– General Secretary of UEFA, Giorgio Marchetti on the stage, read the rules of the upcoming draw.

Among the possible contenders of Vice-champion of Ukraine which received the status of “seeded” in the draw, three of the club: LASK, Austrian, Turkish “Istanbul Basaksehir” and Belgian “Brugge”. With FC Krasnodar to Kiev to play can’t a priori, because UEFA breeds in Europe Ukrainian and Russian clubs.

Note that for a modest Weasel’s debut in the most prestigious club tournament in Europe. “Istanbul Basaksehir” the second time will play in the Champions League (in the season 2016/2017, the Turks are unable to go through the play-offs, where they lost to the Spanish “Seville”), and the most experienced European fighter of the three possible opponents of the “white-blue” is “Bruges” — 19 appearances (the highest achievement — an exit in the ending in the season 1977/1978, where the Belgians lost to English “to Liverpool” — 0:1).

.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter