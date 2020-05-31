Dynamo lost to Shakhtar in the away match in Kiev (updated) (video)
Man of the match – Marlos occasionally appeared in a dense ring of Dynamo
In the match of 24-th round of the championship of Ukraine Kiev “Dynamo” met with the champion and current leader of the championship of Ukraine – Donetsk “Shakhtar”.
The match in Kiev on NSK “Olympic” ended with the victory of “miners” who were the nominal home team with the score 3:1.
On goal FC Dynamo Kyiv Vitaliy buialskyi in the 38th minute, Shakhtar responded with a double Marlos (39, 67) and a goal scored by Marcos Antonio on 74 minutes.
Goal Buyalsky on the official website of the broadcaster of the Premier League.
Goal Marlos – the official website of the broadcaster of the League.
The best moments of the second half – on the official website of the broadcaster of the Premier League.
The fight took place in front of empty stands in connection with quarantine restrictions.
As reported, the match “Shakhtar” – “Dinamo” was entrusted to a female judge to the panel of judges.
Thus, Shakhtar dropped Dynamo for fourth place in the standings. We add that three teams – “dawn”, “Desna” and “Dynamo” scored the same number of points (46), but inferior to Kiev to Luhansk and Chernigov additional indicators.
Note. only 3 points from the trio behind “Alexandria”. The fight for second place ligachampion is expected to hot.
In the next round “Dynamo” will “Alexandria”, “miner” in Kiev will play with “Gum”, and “dawn” will play “at home” in Kiev with the “Ear”.