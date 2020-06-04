Dynamo may be the third coming of Yuri Semin
Yuri Semin
The management of “Dynamo” is considering the option of inviting the head coach of the well known Russian specialist Yuri Semin, according to Dynamo.kiev.ua.
According to insider information, 73-year-old Semin is one of the main candidates for the post of coach of “white-blue”.
It is also reported that all disagreements and misunderstandings between Semin and the President of “Dynamo” Igor Surkis, which led to the resignation of the Russian of the Kiev club in 2012, was in the past.
Yuri himself “p.” spoke about a possible return to Dynamo.
“Return to Dynamo? To me about it nobody addressed”, – quotes Semin sport.ua.
Recall, Semin twice led Dynamo from 2007 to 2009 and from 2010 to 2012. Under his leadership, the capital club in 2009, won the championship and the Supercup of Ukraine. In addition, in the same year Dynamo reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Cup, where the sum of two meetings has conceded (1:1, 1:2) eventual winners – Shakhtar Donetsk.
The last place of work Semin was Lokomotiv Moscow, with whom he won the championship of Russia in 2018. Last month the club, despite numerous pickets of protest from fans of the railroad, sent Semin resigned. In its place came the Serbian specialist Marko Nikolic.