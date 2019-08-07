Dynamo note: Basel in the Champions League sensationally lost at home Affection (video)
Wednesday, August 7, hosted five first matches of the third qualifying stage of the Champions League, in which, in particular, played potential opponents of the Kiev “Dynamo” — the Swiss “Basel” and the Austrian CARESSES.
Meeting at the stadium “St. Jakob Park” ended with an unexpected home defeat of the Swiss — 1:2 (Zuffi, 87 — Post, 51, Raguz, 82).
In another match of the Scottish “Celtic” in the guests played a draw with the Romanian “Klugen” — 1:1 (Rondon, 28 — Forrest, 37). Ukraine midfielder Marian Swede the whole match was spent on the bench of the team from Glasgow.
Champions League. Qualification. 3rd round. The first matches
“Krasnodar” (Russia) — Porto (Portugal) — 0:1 (Sergio Oliveira, 89).
“Basaksehir Istanbul” (Turkey) — Olympiacos (Greece) — 0:1 (Masouras, 53). In the 80th minute deleted Qahwaji (Istanbul”). On 90+2 minutes Višća (“Istanbul”) missed a penalty.
“Maribor” (Slovenia) — “Rosenborg” (Norway) — 1:3 (Tavares, 71 — Soderlund, 50, 64, Jensen, 71).
The return matches will be held on August 13.
