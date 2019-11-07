“Dynamo” on departure has played against Copenhagen in a draw (video)
Kiev “Dynamo” played their away match 4-th round of group round of the Europa League against Copenhagen. The game ended in a draw – 1:1.
Kiev missed a goal in the 4th minute: the Stag easily ferried the ball into an empty net.
A chance to win, the Dynamo won in 10 minutes, but Tsygankov missed a penalty.
Score Dynamo managed in the second half. In the 70th minute from the penalty the ball into the goal the hosts scored Verbic.
Now in Kiev and the Danes by 6 points in the group. They lead after 4 rounds.
We will remind, in the home match Kiev failed to beat Copenhagen. The match at the NSC “Olympic” ended with the same score – 1:1.