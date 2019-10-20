“Dynamo” on the day of the anniversary of the beat “Olympic” “Alexandria” (video)
Sunday, October 20, three fights in Mariupol and Kiev ended the program of the 11th round, which ended the first round of the competition in the championship of Ukraine on football.
The Championship Of Ukraine. 11-th round
20 Oct
“Dynamo” (Kiev) — “Alexandria” — 1:0 (Mikolenko, 32). Youth teams — 1:3.
Dynamo: Bowen, Mikolenko, Shabanov, priests, KENDZERA, buialskyi, Sidorchuk, de Pena (Karavaev, 90+4), Garmash (Verbic, 68), Tsygankov, Sol (Rodriguez, 81).
“Mariupol” — “Dnepr-1” — 1:0 (Fedorchuk, 82). Youth teams — 4:2.
“Olimpik” (Donetsk) — Vorskla (Poltava) — 2:0 (Teixeira, 67, Lukyanchuk, 75).
October 19 (Saturday)
Karpaty (Lviv) — “Lions” — 0:0. 8 minutes gutsuliak (“Carpathians”), and in the 75th Pernambuco (“lions”) failed to convert a penalty. On 44 minutes, removed Palm (Karpaty), and 79-y — Sabino (“lions”). Youth teams — 3:0.
“Zarya” (Lugansk) — “Desna” (Chernigov) — 2:1 (Lednev, 81, Yurchenko, 85, from a penalty — Degtyarev, 17). The reserves — 6:1.
October 18 (Friday)
“Shakhtar” (Donetsk) — “Spike” (Kovalivka) — 6:0 (Moraes, 5, 61, Linnet, 26, Dodo, 32, Tyson, 43, 45). Youth teams — 3:1.
Shakhtar: Pyatov, Dodo, Cooper, Matvienko, Cipriano, Patrick (Marcos Antonio, 46), Kovalenko, Tete (Marlos, 63), Tyson, Linnet, Moraes (Boyarchuk, 72).
Sunday, October 20th, marks exactly 65 years since the conquest of Kiev “Dynamo”, the first in the history of the club Cup of the Soviet Union (in the final in Moscow the team of Oleg Oshenkov won Yerevan “Spartak” — 2:1), which was supposed to be for “white-blue” as an additional incentive in the confrontation with the bronze prize-winner of the Premier League “Alexandria”.
For various reasons, Alexei Mikhailichenko in a meeting with a team of ex-Dynamo players Volodymyr Sharan has missed five players: goalkeeper and defender Boyko Burda underwent surgery and permanently out of action with injury, returned from the national team of Hungary Kadar (will miss 10 days), the player of the middle line Shepelev got a red card in a controversial match with the “Ear”, and forward Besedin could not help his team because of yellow cards.
In the end, in the “basis” of the “white-blue” was released Popov (first season) and Salt (the second time), and Shaparenko first time since the start of the season were in the squad for the game.
The first half of the match, which was attended by 16 477 fans, not a lot chances at the gate Pankiv and Busan. But the Dynamo still found a gap in the visitors defense. On 32 minutes, the best player of “Dynamo” in September, Uruguayan de Pena gave a cross from the flank, and connection to the attack the defender of Mikolenko head sent the ball into the net — 1:0. The first goal Vitaliy in the championship of Ukraine (previously, mykolenko scored in the Europa League “Renn”).
After the break, the Alexandrians attempted to even the score and created a few scoring chances (and the Dynamo), but the score and changed. The success allowed the team of Mickle, who has won four consecutive game of the Ukrainian championship with a total score of 12:0, bypassed in the standings, “the Gums” and climb to second place.
“Important and good win. Was a very worthy opponent, one of our competitors, showing good football. Both teams played on the result to the end. In that match even more gratifying to win.
I think many of our players showed what they can do. It happened due to various circumstances: after the international break there is always a moment again to feel the command to establish a connection.
The Spaniard Sol no sufficient game practice. For frontline it is very important to find your moment and score the ball, then everything will fall into place. Fran did a lot of work, they had their moments, but, unfortunately, never used them. We have good competition in attack. Now there will be many matches, each striker is a job” — said after the final whistle head coach of “Dynamo” Alexei Mikhailichenko.
Recall that next Thursday the teams will play two more games in the Europa League: “Dynamo” native “Olympic” will take the Danish “Copenhagen” and “Alexandria” will go on a visit to the French “Saint-Etienne” (club of Kirovohrad region will be sent free for a few dozen fans on the bus to France).
Accurate long-range shot ex-football player of “Dnepr” Fedorchuk brought “Mariupol” three points in the home game with the “Dnepr-1” and allowed to interrupted pathmatcher a series of team Aleksandra babić without a win in the Premier League. As for wards of Dmitry Mikhaylenko, the last three matches they lost with a total score of 0:5 and missed priazove to seventh place in the standings.
In the last match of the tour at the capital’s Dinamo arena named after Valeriy Lobanovskiy agreed FC Olimpik Donetsk and FC Vorskla Poltava (ironically, the coaches Vicente Gomez and Vitaly Kosovskiy worked in Dynamo coaches).
Both teams, of course, were eager to interrupt their nightmarish series (Donetsk have lost their last four home games with a total score of 1:13, and Poltava, and not won the championship five consecutive matches — one draw and four defeats). In the end the luck was with “Marseille”. Victory to the Spanish team of specialist brought accurate strikes in the second half, the French striker Teixeira and defender Lukyanchuk.
The standings after 11 rounds:
1. “Shakhtar” — 33 points;
2. Dynamo — 23;
3. Desna — 20;
4. Alexandria — 19;
5. Zarya — 19;
6. Kolos — 14;
7. “Mariupol” — 13;
8. “Dnepr-1” — 11;
9. Karpaty — 9;
10. “Olympic” — 8;
11. Vorskla — 8;
12. Lviv — 8.
Scorers: 11 goals — Junior Moraes (Shakhtar); 6 — taison, Marlos (both — Shakhtar), Alexander Filippov (Desna), Bogdan Lednev (dawn); 5 — Artem biesiedin (Dynamo); 4 — Carlos de Pena, Victor Tsygankov (both “Dynamo”).
In the 12th round of the Premier League will play: “Mariupol” — Kolos, Zarya — Vorskla, “Olimpik” — “Dnepr-1” (October 26), “Lviv” — “Desna”, “Shakhtar” — “Alexandria”, “Dinamo” — “Karpaty” (October 27).
Photo of FC “Dynamo”
