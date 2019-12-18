Dynamo plans to get rid of almost all foreign players, media
Tamas Kadar
In the new year, the Kiev “Dynamo” is planning a large-scale renewal of the composition, according to FC Dynamo Nation.
The 15-times champion of Ukraine to say goodbye to many players.
“Dynamo” intends to sell defenders Tomas the KENDZERA, Carlos Zambrano, tamás kádár, the first of Pilarica, Sidley, midfielder Mohamed Kadiri, forwards Gerson Rodrigues and Fran Sol, clarifies the issue.
These players are not included in the plans of the coaching staff for different reasons. It is unknown who the “Dynamo” is looking to replace them.
Dynamo went into the winter break, ranking second in the Favbet League after 18 rounds of the championship to the people of Kiev can be forgotten until next season – the gap from the “miner” is 14 points.
In addition, Dinamo failed to qualify to the 1/16 finals of the Europa League.
The only trophy that can still count the Kiev club this season is the Cup.
The draw for the quarterfinals will take place today.